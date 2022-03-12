Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save Big on M1 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, AirPods, This Weekend

Looking to buy a new iPad, AirPods, or Mac? Amazon has some attractive deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air launched in 2020 is up for grabs at a $70 discount. Instead of selling for $999, the computer is available for $929. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM.

M1 MacBook Pro

The 2021 MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch display and M1 chip is discounted on Amazon to just $1,149 instead of $1,249 after a $100 discount.

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $154 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,349 – Deal ($149 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,749 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Silver for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,250 – Deal ($100 off + $49 at checkout)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,049 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,499 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,899 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $2,244 – Deal ($154 off)

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a reasonable $30 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $219 to get one now. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and recreational content consumption.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $479, a $70 discount on the $549 sticker price. The discount is applicable on all the color variations of the AirPods Max and has been running since last week.

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re in luck because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $109 — a $50 discount on the $159 list price. The price is $9 lower than it was since last weekend.

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $669 after an $80 discount. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel case, and a Graphite Milanese Loop. Another 41mm GPS + Cellular model that’s heavily discounted is the one with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case and an Abyss Blue Sport Band. You can pick it up for just $619 after an $80 discount. Several other variations of the Apple Watch Series 7 are selling for a $50 discount.

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Please drop a comment and share them with our readers!