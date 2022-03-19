Best Apple Deals of the Week: Great Savings on iPad Air 5, M1 Pro MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, This Weekend

Apple’s new Studio Display, Mac Studio, iPad Air 5, and iPhone SE 3 have now started making their way to customers. Surprisingly, Amazon is already offering discounts on the new iPad Air along with several MacBooks and iPad Pro models. Check out the best Apple deals of the week below.

iPad Air 5

The new iPad Air 5 is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. It features the M1 chip that also powers the 24-inch iMac and the 2021 iPad Pro lineup. The only thing separating it from the iPad Pro is the slightly smaller screen, inferior camera array, lack of Thunderbolt support, fewer speakers, and lesser storage options. Amazon offers a $30 discount on the iPad Air 5’s $599 sticker price. So, for just $569, you get the latest iPad Air with 64GB of onboard storage finished in Starlight.

iPad Air 4

Amazon offers a $100 discount on four different models of the fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air. Although the iPad Air 4 has been superseded by the new iPad Air 5, this is the way to go if you need a tablet in a pinch and for cheaper.

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi, 64GB), Space Gray for $499 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $649 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Space Gray for $630 – Deal ($99 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Sky Blue for $780 – Deal ($99 off)

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 M1 iPad Pro. You can save up to $349 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,379 – Deal ($119 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,749 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Silver for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,250 – Deal ($149 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,699 – Deal ($100 off + $49 at checkout)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,049 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,849 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $2,050 – Deal ($349 off)

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air launched in 2020 is up for grabs at a $50 discount. Instead of selling for $999, the computer is available for $949. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage, and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU. The 512GB storage variant is also up for grabs for $1,149 after a $100 discount.

M1 Pro MacBook Pro

If the MacBook Air is underpowered for your requirements, you could go for the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. It offers Apple’s best computing experience for professionals and creators in a portable package. The 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display discounted on Amazon is powered by the M1 Pro chip that packs 10 CPU cores, and 16 GPU cores mated to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can get the exact internal specifications with a larger 16-inch screen for $2,499 after a substantial $200 discount. The larger 16-inch display with 512GB storage can also be picked up for $2,299 after a $200 deal. You can pick it up for just $2,249 instead of $2,499 after a $250 discount. The cheaper model with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU, and 512GB of storage is also discounted by $250. So, you can purchase it for $1,749 instead of $1,999.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a decent $60 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $189 to get one now. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and recreational content consumption.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $449, a $100 discount on the $549 sticker price. The discount is applicable on all the color variations of the AirPods Max and has been running for the past two weeks.

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re lucky because Apple’s second-generation AirPods is also discounted on the e-commerce website. It can be yours for just $109 — a $50 discount on the $159 list price. The discounted price has remained the same since last weekend.

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the Cupertino giant’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $649 after a $50 discount. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 41mm Silver Stainless Steel case, and a Starlight Sport Band. Another 41mm GPS model that’s heavily discounted is the one with a Green Aluminium Case and a Clover Sport Band. You can pick it up for just $339 after a $60 discount. Some other variations of the Apple Watch Series 7 are selling for a $50 deal.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

