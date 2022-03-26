Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save Big on M1 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, AirPods

Looking to buy the new M1 iPad Air or MacBook? Amazon has some pretty great discounts on them that are worth checking out. Check out the best Apple deals of the week below.

M1 iPad Air

The new iPad Air 5 is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. It features the M1 chip that also powers the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro. The only thing separating it from the iPad Pro is the smaller screen, inferior camera array, lack of Thunderbolt support, and fewer storage options. Amazon offers a $30 discount on the iPad Air 5’s $599 sticker price. So, for just $569, you get the latest iPad Air with 64GB of onboard storage finished in Starlight, Pink, or Space Gray. Last weekend, only one color option was on discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

iPad Air 4

Amazon offers a $100 discount on four different models of the fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air. Although the iPad Air 4 has been superseded by the new iPad Air 5, this is the way to go if you need a tablet in a pinch and for cheaper.

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi, 64GB), Space Gray for $494 – Deal ($105 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $649 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Silver for $668 – Deal ($61 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Sky Blue for $780 – Deal ($99 off)

M1 iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 M1 iPad Pro. You can save up to $150 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,379 – Deal ($119 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,749 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Silver for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,989 – Deal ($110 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,699 – Deal ($100 off + $49 at checkout)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Silver for $2,049 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,050 – Deal ($150 off)

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air launched in 2020 is up for grabs at a $50 discount. Instead of selling for $999, the computer is available for $949. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage, and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 Pro MacBook Pro

If the MacBook Air is underpowered for your requirements, you could go for the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. It offers Apple’s best computing experience for professionals and creators in a portable package. The 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display is discounted by $250 on Amazon, bringing the price down to $2,249. It is powered by the M1 Pro chip that packs 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores mated to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 MacBook Pro

If the M1 Pro is overkill for your usage, you can get the older 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 powered by the 8-core M1 chip (that now powers the iPad Air 5) for $1,149 after a $149 discount. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant of this MacBook is also on a discount on Amazon. You can pick it up for $1,299 instead of $1,499.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a decent $74 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $175 to get one now. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and recreational content consumption.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $439, a $110 discount on the $549 sticker price. The discount is applicable on all the color variations of the AirPods Max and has been running for the past two weeks.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re lucky because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $118 — a $41 discount on the $159 list price. The price is $9 lower than it was since last weekend.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $649 after a $50 discount. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel case, and an Abyss Blue Sport Band. A 45mm GPS model that’s also heavily discounted is the one with a Green Aluminium Case and a Clover Sport Band. It goes well with the new Green iPhone 13 models too. You can pick it up for just $369 after a $60 discount. Some other affordable variations of the Apple Watch Series 7 are selling for a $50 deal.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!