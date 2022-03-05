Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save Big on M1 Pro MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and AirPods This Weekend

The first Apple event of the year is right around the corner, but Amazon has some attractive deals on Apple products if you want to get some this weekend. The discounts are available across Apple’s tablets, computers, wearables, and accessories. So, now’s the time to pick up some gear at a great price.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. The fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air is discounted by $60, selling for $539 instead of $599. It offers 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 256GB storage variant is discounted as well. You can pick it up for $699 after a $50 discount on the $749 sticker price.

If you want to pick up the Wi-Fi + Cellular option, it is also discounted, though they are pretty modest.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal] | [Deal]

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $300 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,349 – Deal ($149 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,749 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,029 – Deal ($70 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,099 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,899 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $2,099 – Deal ($300 off)

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a reasonable $59 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $190 to get one now. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and recreational content consumption.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $479, a $70 discount on the $549 sticker price. The discount is applicable on all the color variations of the AirPods Max and has been running since last week.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re in luck because Apple’s AirPods 2 are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $109 — a $50 discount on the $159 list price. The price is $9 lower than it was since last weekend.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air launched in 2020 is up for grabs at a $50 discount. Instead of selling for $999, the computer is available for $949. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 Pro MacBook Pro

If the MacBook Air is underpowered for your requirements, you could go for the new MacBook Pro. It packs plenty of horsepower for even the most demanding workload. The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro by the M1 Pro chip packs 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores mated to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can pick it up for just $2,349 instead of $2,499 after a $150 discount. Another $100 coupon will be applied when you check out, bringing the effective price down to $2,249.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $674 after a $75 discount. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 45mm Silver Stainless Steel case, and a Starlight Sport band. The 41mm GPS + Cellular model is also available with a $50 discount with a Green Aluminum case and a Clover Sport band. Its price has dropped to $499 from $449.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!