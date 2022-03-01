Deal Alert: 24-Inch iMac and M1 Mac Mini Discounted to Their Lowest-Ever Prices on Amazon

Looking to buy a new 24-inch iMac? Amazon has you covered with a deal that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer has discounted the M1 iMac by a whopping $200, discounting it to its lowest-ever price we have seen. The 2020 M1 Mac Mini is also discounted.

2021 24-inch M1 iMac

Just like other Macs powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the 24-inch iMac offers stellar performance in a silent package, even when pushed to the limit. It is more than good enough for daily use along with some heavy video editing and photo editing work. Besides the M1 chip that steals the show, the machine has a 4K Retina display with True Tone, 8GB RAM, and a 1080p FaceTime camera. You also get six speakers with Spatial Audio support, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6, and ethernet for connectivity.

Amazon offers the most significant savings on the Blue and Silver colored 24-inch M1 iMac equipped with an eight-core M1 processor and 512GB of storage. The list price of $1,650 isn’t discounted, but you can save a whopping $200 at checkout. This brings the effective price down to $1,450. You can also claim a $198.90 discount on the Green color variant of the 24-inch M1 iMac at checkout.

The e-commerce website has also discounted the Blue and Silver color variants of the 24-inch M1 iMac by $100. So, you pay just $1,199 instead of $1,299 for the M1 chip with a seven-core GPU and 256GB of onboard solid-state storage.

2020 M1 Mac Mini

If the 24-inch iMac doesn’t suit your requirement, you could opt for the 2020 Mac Mini. It is powered by the same M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU paired with 8GB of RAM. Amazon offers a $50 discount on the 256GB storage variant and an additional $80 coupon applied at checkout. So, you pay just $570 and save $130 on the $699 sticker price. This is the Mac Mini’s all-time low price on Amazon, making it the best time to snag the deal.

Additionally, Amazon also offers a great $100 discount on the 512GB variant of the 2020 Mac Mini, bringing the list price down from $899 to $799. A coupon applied at checkout lets you save another $49. So, you pay just $750 and save $149.

If you find any other exciting deals on Macs, please share them with our readers in the comments section below.