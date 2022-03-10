Display Analyst Believes Apple Could Launch 27-inch MiniLED Display in June; Kuo Says Otherwise

Display supply chain analyst Ross Young believes that Apple could still launch a 27-inch miniLED display in June this year. The external monitor could presumably be called the Studio Display Pro and sit above the new 5K Studio Display. However, contradicting his claims, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple won’t launch any more mini-LED products due to “cost concerns.”

Ross Young has a mixed record with his claims related to Apple products. He has “confirmed it with multiple companies in the supply chain” that Apple is indeed working on a 27-inch miniLED display, production for which has already started. He believes the new miniLED Studio Display Pro could replace the Pro Display XDR since it could have twice as many miniLED zones and more than 7x LEDs.

While not mentioned, it’s also possible this new external display from Apple has ProMotion support, as seen on the 2021 redesigned MacBook Pros. The Studio Display misses out on a high-refresh-rate panel despite its $1,600 price tag. In February, the analyst claimed that Apple could launch the new Apple silicon-powered iMac Pro with a mini-LED display in June.

Still expecting a 27” MiniLED display from Apple in June. Guess it might be a Studio Display Pro…Have confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 10, 2022

Interestingly, Kuo contradicts this claim and says Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year at all. The company was expected to refresh the 11-inch iPad Pro this year with a mini-LED panel, but it looks like that may not happen due to an increase in production cost.

Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 10, 2022

Apple is not expected to announce any other mini-LED product this year. The redesigned MacBook Air is rumored to continue using an LCD panel to keep its price in check. Apple is heavily betting on mini-LED display technology for its products. So far, it has used the tech on the Pro Display XDR, 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the 2021 MacBook Pros.