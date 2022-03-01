Drop Test Shows Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Not as Durable as iPhone 13

Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series last month with some key internal improvements. The phones also feature a stronger Armor Aluminium frame and a more durable Gorilla Glass Victus+. However, a drop test paints a different picture about the durability of the Galaxy S22 series, especially when compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

Despite using a more durable Gorilla Glass Victus+, the display on the entire S22 series cracked when dropped face-down from a six-foot height on the first try. The curved display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra does not help things either, as it makes it particularly prone to shattering easily when dropped.

The stronger aluminum frame on the devices also received a lot of damage. Similarly, the back panels on the phones shattered on the first drop from a six-foot height on a rough sidewalk.

AllState notes that some design upgrades from Samsung have actually led to a durability downgrade on the Galaxy S22 series. In 2020, the company did a similar drop test on the iPhone 12 and found it the “most durable” smartphone they ever tested and a “leap forward for durability.” The iPhone 13 series also uses the same Ceramic Shield glass, with a follow-up test last year showing the rear glass emerging unscathed from two drop tests before showing minor cracks in the third drop.

If you plan on using your Galaxy S22 without a case, the drop-test might force you to reconsider your decision. Corning has not detailed the improvements in Gorilla Glass Victus+, so it is not clear whether the latest iteration of its glass focuses on improving scratch resistance or overall reliability.