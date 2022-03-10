Video: Here’s the First Hands-On Look at the New Green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Apple unveiled a new Green colorway for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro at its Peek Performance event on Tuesday. A video that offers the first hands-on look at the Green iPhone 13 and the Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro is now doing the rounds on Twitter.

The video showcases the dark forest-green color of the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 13 Pro sports a lighter shade called Alpine Green, reminiscent of the green iPhone 11 Pro, albeit brighter. Apple typically launches a new color for its non-Pro iPhones during spring, although this year saw the company introduce a new color for its Pro models as well.

The new color is the only highlight, with the model otherwise carrying the same specifications as the iPhone 13 that was launched last year. It sports an A15 Bionic chip and Super Retina XDR display panels with brightness levels reaching up to 800 nits. Additionally, it comes with up to 512GB of storage and 4GB RAM. The iPhone 13 series features dual eSIM support, removing the need for a physical SIM. It also comes with improved camera sensors.

These phones also come with matching wallpapers, and each one is available in a light and dark version. They will be available for iPhone 13 users with the iOS 15.4 update that will roll out next week.

The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available for pre-order from Friday, March 11 at 5 a.m. PST. The new models will finally hit retail stores starting Friday, March 18.