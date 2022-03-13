Forgot Your iPhone Passcode or Screen Time Passcode? Bypass It With iMyFone LockWiper

While no one wants to struggle to remember a strong password, it is a necessity if you’re going to secure your accounts and devices. Knowing how unsafe passwords like 1234 or 4321 are, you should never fail to opt for alphanumeric codes to ward off unauthorized access. But what if you forgot your iPhone passcode or Screen Time passcode? Don’t fret because this is where a highly efficient tool called iMyFone LockWiper has a role to play.

iMyFone LockWiper is designed to let you quickly remove Apple ID, lock screen, Screen Time, and MDM (Mobile Device Management) lock from your iPhone without any hassle. iMyFone has recently added the ability to bypass MDM. As someone who has tried this software before, we are excited to take the Bypass MDM feature for a spin.

Notably, the toolkit is compatible with both macOS and Windows. Moreover, it supports modern iPhone and iPad models as well as older ones running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or later. Therefore, you don’t necessarily have to be on the bleeding edge of technology to take advantage of this software.

No wonder LockWiper software has already accrued more than 10 million downloads. Today, we’ve taken LockWiper for a hands-on review to figure out how well it works and whether or not it lives up to the expectation. So, follow along to find out more about this helpful tool.

Remove MDM

Unlike similar toolkits, iMyFone LockWiper makes it incredibly straightforward to remove MDM from iPhone. For the uninitiated, MDM is powerful security software designed to let administrators monitor, secure, and manage employees’ devices.

MDM works by sending commands from a central server to the iPhones, enabling administrators to inspect, remove, install any profile, remove the passcode, and even wipe out the entire device depending on the needs. From an administrator’s perspective, MDM is a great asset. However, due to stiff restrictions, it leaves very little room for customization. For instance, you can’t install any apps on the restricted iPhone and cannot tweak settings to your heart’s liking. What’s worse, some MDM remote management lock screens require the username and password to activate it.

If your iPhone or iPad is locked by the MDM remote management activation screen or has an MDM profile installed that you now want to get rid of, iMyFone LockWiper can make the task a breeze for you.

Step 1: Launch iMyFone LockWiper on your Mac or Windows PC and choose Bypass MDM mode from the first page.

Step 2: Now, connect your device to the computer via a USB cable and click on Start to Bypass.

Be sure your device is on the MDM Remote Management screen before you kickstart the process. After that, follow the on-screen instructions to remove MDM from your iPhone or iPad. If you need more help regarding how to bypass MDM on iPhone/iPad, check out the video below.

Bypass Screen Passcode

Forgot your Screen Time passcode and ended up with a disabled iPhone after multiple failed tries? iMyFone LockWiper has got you covered. The software can let you bypass the screen passcode of your iPhone and restore it.

Before proceeding, keep in mind that it will completely wipe your iPhone, deleting all the media and data. The software will also update iOS on your iPhone. If you fear the process could be rather tedious, rest assured that it’s pretty straightforward.

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your Windows PC or Mac and choose the Unlock Screen Passcode option on iMyFone LockWiper. The software will extract the device information on the screen and download the iOS firmware. Make sure to keep your iPhone connected to the PC or Mac for a successful firmware extraction.

Step 2: Once the software has extracted the information, click on the Start option from the following screen.

Step 3: Next up, authenticate the process, and LockWiper will start removing the screen lock on the iPhone. Keep your iPhone connected to the computer throughout the process and follow the on-screen instructions to restore it.

Remove Apple ID

Removing Apple ID from iPhone and iPad using iMyFone LockWiper is just as painless. So, if your Apple ID is locked or disabled for any reason, LockWiper can help you delete the existing ID.

Note that LockWiper allows you to unlock only activated devices. If your iPhone is running iOS 11.4 or later, the Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and Screen Passcode should be enabled to unlock the Apple ID.

If your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 10.2 to iOS 11.4 with Find My iPhone/iPad enabled, LockWiper can unlock the Apple ID without data loss. In a nutshell, if Find My iPhone is disabled, the software supports all versions of iOS. If Find My iPhone or 2FA is enabled, iOS 11.4 and older versions are supported.

Step 1: Launch iMyFone LockWiper on your Mac or Windows PC and select Unlock Apple ID mode.

Step 2: Now, connect your iPhone/iPad to the computer and unlock it. Make sure to Trust the PC if you haven’t done it in the past.

Step 3: Next, click on the Start to Unlock button to remove the Apple ID and iCloud account associated with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Bypass Screen Time Passcode

Screen Time Passcode (Restrictions Passcode) is designed to let you safeguard your Screen Time settings, preventing anyone from making any changes without your permission. Though the 4-digit Screen Time Passcode is easy to remember, you could forget it if you don’t use the built-in parental control features regularly. There is no need to worry if you find yourself on this path, as LockWiper makes it simple to recover your Screen Time Passcode.

Step 1: Launch iMyFone LockWiper and connect your iPhone or iPad to Windows or Mac.

Step 2: Now, click on the Unlock Screen Time Passcode.

That’s it! The software will instantly remove the Screen Time Passcode from the device. Do note that your entire Screen Time history will be deleted as well.

It’s also worth pointing out that if your iPhone is running iOS 11 or older versions, LockWiper software will recover the Restrictions passcode from the iTunes backup and show the four-digit code on the screen.

Price and Availability

iMyfone LockWiper offers you the flexibility to go with a subscription priced at $49.95 per month, $69.95 per year, or a lifetime license for $109.95. The company also provides LockWiper software for Android devices. The Android variant is just as efficient in terms of functionality.

Having looked closely at iMyfone LockWiper, we have found the software up to the task. The best part about it is the ability to remove locks, including MDM, on iPhone quickly. If you need an efficient tool to manage your iPhone, it would be worth having this at your disposal.

That said, which iPhone issue have you encountered? Be sure to share your feedback and experience using iMyFone LockWiper for iPhone with us in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.