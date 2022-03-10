Geekbench Scores Suggest iPhone SE 3 Performance on Par with iPhone 13

Retail availability of the 2022 iPhone SE 3 is set to begin next week. Now, Geekbench scores for the new iPhone SE are available so that you can make an informed purchase decision. The numbers indicate that one could expect the iPhone SE 3’s performance to be on par with the iPhone 13 since they share the A15 Bionic chip.

For the uninitiated, Geekbench is an acclaimed benchmarking utility for iPhone, Android, Mac, and PC that helps anyone quantify their device’s performance in a variety of tests. The iPhone SE 3 is internally identified as “iPhone 14,6.” It scored 1695 on the single-core test and 4.21 on the Geekbench 5 multi-core test. The numbers are comparable to the iPhone 13 mini’s score of 1686 on the single-core test and 4489 on the multi-core test. Comparing the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone SE 3 seems fair because both the iPhones feature 4GB of RAM and the same processor.

The Geekbench scores indicate that, at least when pushed to the limit, there is a degree of similarity in the performance the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3 offer. Further, the benchmark reveals that the iPhone SE 3 probably borrows the four-core GPU built into the iPhone 13 series’ A15 Bionic. The iPhone 13 Pro has one additional GPU core and more RAM than the cheaper iPhones.

The iPhone SE 3 is notably smaller than the iPhone 13 models. Despite this, Apple has decided against throttling or artificially limiting the performance of its A15 Bionic. So, this nifty little iPhone should deliver the same performance as the iPhone 13 despite burning a much smaller hole in your pocket.

That said, benchmark scores aren’t always indicative of real-world performance, as we recently saw in Samsung’s case. Do you think the iPhone SE 3’s real-world performance will be comparable to the non-pro iPhone 13 series? Tell us in the comments.