New Green iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Wallpapers Available for Download

Apple started the product launches in its Peek performance event with the new green color variants of the iPhone 13. The phones come with wallpapers to match the colors, and you can download them easily.

The new Green color is available on the iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini is rather dark. In contrast, the Alpine Green color of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is a shade lighter with a matte texture reminiscent of the Midnight Green color of the iPhone 11 Pro.

These wallpapers will be available for iPhone 13 users with the iOS 15.4 update that will be available next week. The new green wallpapers bear a resemblance to the original wallpapers that accompanied the iPhone 13 when it launched. You can wait for the update or download the wallpapers below. Each wallpaper is available in a light and dark version.

Do you prefer the new green wallpapers over the other iPhone 13 wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section!