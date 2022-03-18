How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from Android to iPhone With iMobie’s AnyTrans

Are you considering moving from Android to iPhone? Apple makes the whole process seamless with the ‘Move to iOS’ app. The tool will help you transfer almost everything, except your existing WhatsApp chat. To make the situation worse, even WhatsApp doesn’t offer any transfer tool to move data from Android to iPhone. Here’s where a third-party solution such as AnyTrans comes in and gets the job done. Let’s talk about it.

WhatsApp has started testing ‘Move Chats to Android’ feature but there is no way to move the data vice versa. This can be a deal-breaker for many and may impact the purchase decision as well. AnyTrans aims to bridge the gap here and wants to be the ultimate iPhone manager on the go.

AnyTrans supports all Android devices from all manufacturers. And it’s capable of moving every MB of your WhatsApp data including attachments, groups, and chat history. The WhatsApp structure remains as it was on your Android phone and you will feel yourself right at home with WhatsApp on iPhone.

What’s more? AnyTrans completes the job without resetting your iPhone and your existing WhatsApp remains untouched as well. The company has made the whole transfer process seamless, easier to navigate, and understand. Without further ado, let us show you how to restore WhatsApp chats to iPhone from an Android phone.

Transfer WhatsApp Chats from Android to iPhone

AnyTrans is available on Windows and Mac. All you need is a data cable for your existing Android phone and the new iPhone. Go through the steps below to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone.

Step 1: Download AnyTrans for Windows or Mac using the link.

Step 2: Go through the usual installation process and open the app.

Step 3: From the left sidebar, select Social Messages Manager.

Step 4: You have three options to choose from – WhatsApp, LINE, or Viber. Go to the WhatsApp tab.

Step 5: From the WhatsApp to Device menu, select the Transfer Now button.

Step 6: Connect your Android and iPhone to the desktop using a data cable. Make sure to use a certified data cable for an error-free process.

Step 7: Check the source and target device from the following menu. AnyTrans will transfer all chat messages to the target device, including photos and videos sent and received in WhatsApp.

Step 8: The software will ask you to create a backup file from the existing WhatsApp data.

You can open WhatsApp on Android and go to Settings. Navigate to Chats > Chat Backup and select the Back up button.

Once you complete the backup process, reinstall the WhatsApp app on Android (you need to delete the current app and install it again from the Google Play Store).

Step 9: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and try to log in with the same account. WhatsApp will ask you to restore data from an existing backup. Tap on Restore.

Step 10: Select the Next button in AnyTrans and the software will transfer WhatsApp data to your iPhone.

Check out the video below to see AnyTrans in action.

AnyTrans isn’t limited to transferring WhatsApp data only. The software can be your go-to solution for transferring everything including photos, videos, contacts, messages, call logs, and even ringtones. Let’s have a quick look at all the major AnyTrans features.

iPhone backup and restore function

Backup, update, and manage iPhone apps

Mirror iPhone screen to computer

Export iPhone photos and videos with category

Transfer music with iTunes

Backup and print Messages

The ability to transfer LINE and Viber messages

AnyTrans also offer an option for selective data backup. You no longer need to backup full iOS data backup. You can decide how to make backups and choose incremental backup to copy only added or changed data. The practice saves you time and space on the computer. You can ask AnyTrans to take scheduled backups as well – daily, weekly, or monthly.

When you plan to restore iPhone data, AnyTrans allows you to check preview every piece of data and you can extract what you need from the backup file. This is applicable for both the iTunes backup file and any backup done by AnyTrans.

AnyTrans Pricing

AnyTrans is free to download and try. Most features are locked behind a paywall though. The pricing starts at $39.99 per year. You get all the new updates throughout the year for free. If you are not a fan of a subscription model, you can pay $20 more and go with a $59.99-lifetime plan. You get all the software features and lifetime updates for the software.

If you are not satisfied with the purchase, the company promises a 100% full refund guaranteed within 60 days of your purchase. What’s not to like here?

AnyTrans is a must-have tool for those moving from Android to iPhone or those finding it difficult to manage with iPhone with a cumbersome iTunes experience on the desktop. Go ahead, give it a try, and manage your iPhone like a pro.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.