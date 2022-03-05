Apple is scheduled to hold its first product launch of the year on March 8. It is expected to refresh the iPhone SE and iPad Air at the event and possibly even unveil a new M2 MacBook Air. Like all its other events, the company will be live streaming its ‘Peek Performance’ event so that you can watch it from the comfort of your couch. Here’s how you can watch the event live.

While COVID-19 cases have gone down and Apple has asked its employees to return to offices by April 11, the company will not be holding the ‘Peek Performance’ event in person. Instead, it is being held virtually, like all its other events in the last couple of years. Apple’s virtual events are a step up from the competition in terms of production quality, making it an experience worth watching. That’s another reason why you should catch the company’s Peek Performance’ event live.

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event Start Time

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event will start at 10:00 a.m. PST on March 8 and live-streamed from Apple Park on YouTube and several other platforms.

How to Watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event Live

1. YouTube

The best way to watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event is to view it on YouTube, as it will work on all major platforms and devices without any issues. Apple’s live stream listing for the ‘Peek Performance’ event is already live on its YouTube page. You can use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options that you can find below.

2. Windows 10

Windows users can also officially live stream the ‘Peek Performance’ event on their PC. But there’s a limitation: you need to use Microsoft’s Edge browser.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point the browser to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

3. Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch the March 8 event live. Simply go to the Watch Now category and select the ‘Peek Performance’ event from the list.

4. iPad or iPhone

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch the March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ event live on your iPhone or iPad. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 11 or newer.

5. Mac

You can always visit Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live.

Are you looking forward to Apple announcing the iPhone SE with 5G at its ‘Peek performance’ event? Or are you looking forward to the release of a MacBook with an M2 chip? Drop a comment and let us know!

