iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 to the public with some minor bug fixes and security improvements.

This is the first update from Apple following the release of iOS 15.4 in mid-March packing several new features and improvements. Being a minor point release, iOS 15.4.1 is unlikely to contain any major changes or enhancements.

You can download the iOS 15.4.1 or iPadOS 15.4.1 update on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Alongside iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, Apple also released HomePod 15.4.1 for the original HomePod and the HomePod mini. The macOS Monterey 12.3.1 and watchOS 8.5.1 updates are also rolling out now with bug fixes.

If you find any notable new features in iOS 15.4.1 or iPadOS 15.4.1, drop a comment and let us know about it.