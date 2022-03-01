iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta 5 Download Available Now

After nearly a month of beta testing, Apple has seeded the fifth beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 build to developers.

iOS 15.4 will be a major point release of iOS 15 that brings several new features like Face ID with a mask, improved ProMotion support, AirTags anti-stalking changes, new emoji, and more. For iPhone users, the key new addition will be Face ID with a Mask that makes it possible to use the face unlock feature while wearing a mask. Apple achieves this by scanning the area around the eye, with the feature only being available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. You can follow our guide on setting up and using Face ID with a mask on your iPhone.

For iPadOS users, the update will also add the much-hyped Universal Control feature that the company first demoed at WWDC 2021. There are plenty of other changes and new features in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 that are worth checking out.

You can download the iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.4 beta 5, Apple also seeded the fifth beta of macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to developers.

Apple is expected to hold a virtual product launch event on March 8 to announce the 2022 iPhone SE 5G, an updated iPad Air, and some other new products. The company will likely release iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to the public later next week.