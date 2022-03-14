iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to the public for all compatible iPhones and iPads. The latest point release of the OS packs several significant new features and changes. It is also likely the last major point update for iOS 15, as Apple will now shift its focus towards iOS 16 and its WWDC 2022 announcement.

The introduction of Face ID with a mask in iOS 15.4 is a notable new feature. However, it comes at a time when COVID-19 cases around the world are declining, and most countries have removed their mask mandate. Nonetheless, the feature would still be helpful for a large number of users.

You can download the iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 update on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. This is a big update, so the download will take some time. Also, ensure that your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network during the process. Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple also released watchOS 8.5 for all compatible Apple Watch models.

The official release note of the update is as follows:

Face ID

– Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and newer

– Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask

Emoji

– New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

FaceTime

– SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps

Siri

– Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer

– Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

Vaccine cards

– EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health enables you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, lab results, and recovery records

– COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

– Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

– Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

– iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

– News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

– Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

– Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

– Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings

– Close-up in Magnifier uses the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

– Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

– Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers

– News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

– Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

– Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

– Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center