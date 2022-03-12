iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 Release Time in Your Time Zone

Apple dropped the Release Candidate build of iOS 15.4 right after its ‘Peek Performance’ event ended on March 8. After over a month of beta testing, the company will now release the final version of the OS to the public before the iPhone SE 2022 and the new iPad Air go on sale. If you are wondering what the iOS 15.4 release time will be in your time zone, continue reading below.

Since iOS 15.4 contains several new features, many iPhone and iPad users are eager to try it out. Some of the notable new features in the OS include Face ID with a mask, new emoji, new Siri voice, and more.

Apple has already confirmed that it will release iOS 15.4 to the public “next week,” i.e., between March 14 to March 18. The company typically drops a new iOS release between Monday to Wednesday. Irrespective of the day when the update is dropped, the release time will be the same. Going by Apple’s previous release timeframe, it should release iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 for all compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs at around 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m.

If not mentioned, you can find the release time in your time zone here.

Once iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are released, you will be able to update your iPhone or iPad from Settings -> General -> Software Update. macOS Monterey users can head over to System Preferences > Software Update to grab the latest release of the OS.

Are you looking forward to trying out Face ID with a mask on your iPhone? Or are you more excited about Universal Control? Drop a comment and let us know!