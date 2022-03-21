iOS 15.4 Update Resulting in Battery Drain Issues for Some iPhone Users

Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 to the public last week, along with iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, and macOS Monterey 12.3. The update came with a host of new features such as Face ID with a mask, better ProMotion support, new emoji, a new Siri voice, and more. However, the update may have introduced battery drain issues, with an increasing number of people complaining of poor battery life woes.

Many iPhone users took to Twitter and Reddit to share how the new iOS 15.4 update affected their battery life. One Reddit thread saw many users talking about battery drain issues in their iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Another thread saw a mixed response with some reporting worse battery life, while others claimed that iOS 15.4 has actually resulted in better battery performance. Some disgruntled users aired their grievances on Twitter, stating that the battery drain is “absolutely ridiculous.”

From the reports, there’s no consensus on the effect of iOS 15.4 on battery performance, seeing the mixed responses. For now, Apple’s solution is to wait it out for up to two days, noting that it’s “normal for your apps and features to need to adjust” after an update.

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

Battery drain issues are relatively common after a major update. Check out our comprehensive guide on how to improve your iPhone’s battery life running iOS 15 – iOS 15.4. One of the main reasons behind battery drain is that iOS works in the background to work on tasks such as indexing right after the update. However, if the issue persists even after a few charging cycles, there could be an underlying software bug. Have you experienced battery drain issues after updating to iOS 15.4? Let us know in the comments.