Gurman: iPad Pro With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging Could Launch This Fall

Apple announced the newest iPad Air 5 with M1 chip at the Peek Performance event this month, but the iPad Pro failed to make an appearance. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, now says that the refreshed iPad Pro could arrive in fall this year.

The iPad Pro got its last major upgrade back in 2018, sporting slimmer bezels, edge-to-edge display, and a USB-C port for 4K HDR video output. In April 2021, the iPad Pro was updated with the M1 chip, 5G support, and a Liquid Retina XDR display. Considering the release timelines in the past few years, Apple appears to take around 13 to 16 months to launch new iPad Pro models. However, Gurman expects a longer gap between launches — up to 19 months after the release of the 2021 model. He believes that the latest iPad Pro could debut between September and November.

The upcoming iPad Pro will reportedly be powered by Apple’s M2 chip, which is said to have the same 8-core CPU as the ‌M1‌, but will be slightly faster than its predecessor due to TSMC’s 4-nanometer process. It is also expected to offer 9- and 10-core GPU options, while the ‌‌M1‌‌ chip features 7- and 8-core GPU options.

Last year, it was reported that the redesigned iPad Pro would feature a glass back and wireless charging. However, latest reports claim that the glass back design may not see the light of day, although MagSafe could still be on the cards. The new iPad Pro could sport an aluminum back, with an Apple logo made of glass.