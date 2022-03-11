Green iPhone 13 and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro Review Roundup

Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and a similar Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro at its recent Peek performance event. Ahead of the new colorway’s retail availability, several YouTubers and media outlets have shared their first impressions of what the color looks and feels like. Most seem to agree that Apple dialed up the saturation a bit too high this time.

The new Green iPhone colors follow in the footsteps of the purple iPhone 12 colorway that was launched last year. The darker Green color is available on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, while the frosted matte Alpine Green color is available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Green iPhone 13 Review Roundup

The Verge

The Verge’s Allison Johnson says the new Green variant on the non-pro iPhones is undoubtedly more saturated than the Alpine Green, just like Apple’s product shots suggested.

“The regular green on the standard iPhone is a little more saturated, more Kelly green than I was expecting. It also makes the Apple logo stand out more than I like. Alpine green is a bit softer and more muted.” “I’m not sure what it is about the green phone or why they’re suddenly having a moment… In any case, a green phone just looks different, but not in an attention-hungry kind of way. It’s a subtle statement, something that makes you wonder about the person carrying it.”

Elle

French women’s lifestyle magazine Elle reports that the non-pro iPhone 13 is an unmistakably darker shade of green. Meg Donohue suggests you get a clear case for the new iPhones because “Alpine Green is the new Sierra Blue.”

“Usually, I’d be more inclined to associate these thawing months with pastel hues of green, but it stands to reason that olive tones are staple neutrals. The color always work stylistically, rendering the new green iPhone the hottest new accessory.”

Engadget

Engadget’s Cherlynn Low likened the new green iPhone colorways to the Sage color variant of the Pixel 5. However, Low eventually voiced an opinion that echoed everyone else’s, saying the new color was “earthier.”

“While the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13’s new hues look earthier and closer to a leafy green, the Pro flagships come with a sort of frosted finish that helps them better reject smudges. It also makes the color a little paler and adds a metallic sheen.” “My favorite is still the pastel green iPhone 12, which will reign in my heart as the best verdant gadget. At least, until someone comes up with a Matcha-colored (or flavored) phone.”

MKBHD

Popular TechTuber Marques Brownlee posted a quick 60-second video of the new iPhone 13 colors. He opines that the green on the iPhone 13 is “pretty dark,” almost like a “forest green.” He says the Apline Green on the iPhone 13 Pro looks a little lighter in comparison because of the matte finish back. The stainless steel rails have a lower saturation of color but are green as well.

Make sure to check out some of these videos that go into greater detail about how the new Green colorways look and feel.

What do you think of the new hues of Green on the iPhone 13? Tell us in the comments section below.