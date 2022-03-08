iPhone 14 Displays Could Feature the Same Bezel Thickness as iPhone 13

This year’s upcoming lower-end iPhone 14 models could sport a display with the same bezel thickness as the iPhone 13 series. This contradicts speculation that suggested Apple is working on thinner bezels for its upcoming iPhones in 2022.

According to a post on Korean blog Naver, the lower-end iPhone 14 models will feature a display with the same bezel thickness as that of the iPhone 13. The report goes on to cite a Chinese supply chain source. If this rumor turns out to be true, Apple could be focusing its attention on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, ditching the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and a hole punch cutout for the Face ID sensors and selfie camera, respectively. The company will reportedly release a lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models, both of which are expected to retain a notch.

Last year’s iPhone 13 inherited the same bezel size as the iPhone 12, and if today’s rumor is to be believed, Apple could continue this tradition with this year’s iPhone.

The Cupertino-based company has reduced the thickness of the bezels on many of its recent products, such as the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad mini 6, and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The iPhone 12 series got a similar treatment back in 2020 when Apple reduced the thickness of the bezels surrounding its Super Retina XDR displays. Naturally, this trend led to rumors that the iPhone 14 could be the next in line to get thinner bezels.

