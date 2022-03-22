iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Dimensions Leak, Reveals Thicker Camera Bump

Last week, we saw leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. They gave us a clue about what the devices could look like. Now, schematic drawings with dimensions have surfaced online, and we can compare the upcoming iPhone 14 models to the current-generation iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Dimensions

Android Police writer Max Weinbach took to Twitter to share the schematic drawings. The 77.58mm wide iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a narrower smartphone than the 78.1mm wide iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phones will be equally tall, with an imperceptible difference in height. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be 160.7mm tall, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 160.8mm tall.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumored to be 0.2mm thicker than the current-generation model. Most of this increase could be attributed to the thicker camera bump. Notably, Apple thickened the camera bump from iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13, and it could repeat the trend with the iPhone 14 series. Apple’s guidelines for accessory manufacturers also contain all the required dimensions. It reveals that the iPhone 13’s camera bump protrudes by 3.6mm. The drawings Weinbach shared suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera bump will protrude by 4.17mm. Other dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera bump are also set to increase by approximately 5 percent.

iPhone 14 Pro Dimensions

Weinbach also shared the schematics and possible dimensions for the iPhone 14 Pro model. The numbers suggest the phone will be identical to the iPhone 13 Pro. The new device would be just 0.05mm narrower than the iPhone 13 Pro. Meanwhile, the height will remain unchanged. The iPhone 14 Pro would also feature the same thickened camera bump borrowed from the costlier iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In Summary

Here’s a look at all the rumored iPhone 14 Pr and iPhone 14 Pro Max dimensions compared to their respective iPhone 13 series counterparts:

Thickness Height Width Camera Bump Thickness iPhone 13 Pro 7.85 146.71 71.52 4.05 iPhone 14 Pro 7.85 147.46 71.45 4.17 iPhone 13 Pro Max 7.85 160.84 78.07 4.05 iPhone 14 Pro Max 7.85 160.7 77.58 4.17

Interestingly, these schematic drawings corroborate the use of a hole-punch cutout alongside a pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max CAD seen in the CAD renders leaked last week. Further, the renders and schematics suggest that the iPhone 14 models will use independent rectangular volume buttons, unlike earlier renders from leaker Jon Prosser which showed circular volume buttons reminiscent of the iPhone 4.

Leaker Jon Prosser’s render of the iPhone 14

Besides this, the rumor mill suggests that the iPhone 14 series will mark the end of the ‘mini’ branding. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be powered by a new A16 Bionic processor, while the non-pro models will borrow the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic.

What do you think of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max designs? Tell us in the comments section below.