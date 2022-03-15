iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Could Feature Taller Screens, No ‘mini’ Model

Last year before the iPhone 13 series launched, there were rumors of the phones featuring satellite connectivity, thereby allowing users to make calls and send text messages without mobile connectivity. However, the rumors did not turn out to be accurate as the iPhone 13 series did not pack any such feature. Now, the latest reports claim that the upcoming iPhone 14 series could feature taller screens and advanced satellite features.

According to 9to5Mac, the new iPhone 14 models (codenamed D27 and D28) could feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. The report states that they may inherit the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s display resolution. On the other hand, Apple will most likely pull the plug on the current 5.4-inch iPhone mini. This should not be surprising since the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have failed to click with consumers.

However, the iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) may feature slightly taller screens. This could be to fit in the new pill + hole design that is reported to replace the notch.

Additionally, the publication sources corroborated rumors of the chips used in the iPhone 14, noting that the entry-level iPhone 14 models could feature the A15 Bionic chip. At the same time, the Pro variants may have a brand new A16 chip. There are speculations that the iPhone maker could even rebrand the A15 chip as the “A15X,” featuring additional GPU cores and more RAM. Further, the report says all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB RAM.

The report also claims that Apple is still working on satellite communication (codenamed “Stewie”) for future iPhones. Although it’s unclear whether the iPhone 14 will feature this technology, Apple has been reportedly testing prototypes for sending text messages via satellite.