All 2023 iPhones Could Feature Pill-Shaped Cutout and Hole Punch Display

This year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly gain a pill-shaped as well as a hole-punch cutout, according to noted display analyst Ross Young. However, the iPhone 14 may keep the same notch found on the iPhone 13, making it Apple’s last handset to sport a notch.

Young reiterated his earlier claims that the iPhone 14 Pro series will feature a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID. There have been various rumors stating that Apple plans to switch to under the display Face ID, ditching the notch in this year’s iPhone. Furthermore, the display analyst notes that the hole-punch cutout will house the selfie camera, again corroborating past rumors. He added that the pill + hole design will be “nearly as wide as the notch but will certainly save some pixels above the holes.”

Image credit: Alexander Manzzini via Twitter

2023 iPhone Camera Design Expectations

Young believes that Apple will implement the updated front design to all iPhone 15 models in 2023, including the low-end iPhone 15. He adds that the pill and holes may get even smaller in 2023.

Furthermore, the analyst notes that the display panel will have to be redesigned for Face ID to work accurately. This could require panel suppliers to use advanced technology, which may not be ready by 2023.

However, we have heard from a few sources that under panel Face ID won’t likely meet the timing for 2023 mass production. Part of this could potentially be related to coordination between the display and sensor teams. Of course, at least two of their suppliers would also have to be qualified to produce it in mass production. Companies we talked to did not expect it to launch in 2023.

The new design is reminiscent of a sideways exclamation mark, and is not entirely pleasing to the eye due to its asymmetricity. What do you think of the pill + hole punch design? Let us know in the comments.