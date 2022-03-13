Kuo: iPhone 14 Could Use the Same A15 Bionic Chip as iPhone 13

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some interesting tidbits about the upcoming iPhone 14 series. So far, all rumors point to Apple launching two iPhone 14 models with 6.1-inch displays and two with 6.7-inch displays. Kuo says that the 6.7-inch non-Pro model could be called the iPhone 14 Max based on the company’s naming scheme. This will be accompanied by the regular iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, another 6.1-inch model dubbed iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This year, Apple is not expected to announce a new mini iPhone model due to the relatively low consumer interest. More importantly, Kuo says that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an A16 chip, with the non-Pro models retaining the A15 Bionic found inside the iPhone 13 series. The new A-series chip should be based on TSMC’s more efficient 4nm node and should offer better performance and efficiency.

All four models will feature 6GB RAM, with the Pro models featuring faster LPDDR5, while the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max could sport LPDDR4X chips.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

If Kuo’s prediction does turn out to be accurate, it would be the first time Apple differentiates between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models using the chipset. So far, they have always featured the same Bionic SoC. The RAM claim from the analyst does contradict another recent rumor that suggested the iPhone 14 Pro series could feature 8GB RAM.

Initially, the difference between the Pro and non-Pro models was primarily with the build quality and camera. With the iPhone 13 series, this expanded to include the display, as the Pro models feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. It looks like Apple is looking to further increase the distinction between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones by using an older chip on the iPhone 14 series this year.