Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Series May Sport Larger Camera Bump Due to 48MP Sensor

Earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models could sport an A16 chip, whereas the non-Pro models could retain the same A15 Bionic found inside the iPhone 13 series. In a recent tweet, Kuo has continued to dish out some more details regarding the upcoming iPhones. The analyst claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max could sport a bigger camera bump due to their brand-new 48MP camera systems. The thicker camera bump was first revealed last week via leaked schematics.

Kuo took to Twitter to explain the reason behind the bigger camera bump, attributing the increase in dimensions to the 48MP camera upgrade. He went on to say that the diagonal length of the image sensor could exceed that of the iPhone 13’s 12-megapixel sensor by 25 percent to 35 percent. Moreover, the height of the sensor’s 7P lens could also increase by 5 percent to 10 percent.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

Despite the 48MP shooter, the iPhone 14 Pro series will take pixel-binned 12MP photos with better details.

Past iPhone 14 Rumors

Recent leaked CAD renders of the new iPhone 14 Pro corroborated past rumors that claimed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature a 48MP wide camera. It revealed a hole-punch cutout alongside a pill-shaped cutout. The smaller cutout is said to house the front-facing camera, whereas the wider pill-shaped one could be used for Face ID.

More details regarding the iPhone 14 series emerged last week when Android Police’s Max Weinbach shared the schematic drawings. According to the schematics, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be 77.58mm wide, making it narrower than the 78.1mm wide iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be 160.7mm tall, almost as tall as the 160.8mm iPhone 13 Pro Max.