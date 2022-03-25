Kuo: New 15-Inch MacBook Could Launch in 2023; May Not Sport ‘Air’ Branding

Just this week, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) claimed that Apple is working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air which could launch in 2023. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo furnishes more details regarding the device, claiming that it will be released in late 2023, but may not come with the “Air” branding.

DSCC’s Ross Young previously suggested that the 15-inch machine would arrive in 2023. Now, Kuo has narrowed down the release timeline, saying that the mass production of the upcoming 15-inch MacBook could begin in the final quarter of 2023 “if all goes to plan.”

He adds that it will use the same 30W power adapter as the current MacBook Air, even though it sports a larger screen.

Predictions for Apple's potential 15" notebook in 2023:

1. Mass production in 4Q23 if all goes to plan.

2. Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.

3. It might not be called MacBook Air. https://t.co/R3UfxNWZW1 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2022

Most notably, the analyst says that Apple won’t name the upcoming notebook the “MacBook Air,” but does not hint at an alternative name for it. 9to5Mac reports that the iPhone maker “has been working on at least two different versions of the MacBook Air for 2023.”

On the other hand, the report notes that the upcoming 2022 model could feature an M2 chip and may be available in a single display size. Young claims the 15-inch MacBook slated for launch in 2023 would actually have a 15.2-inch screen while the MacBook Air launching this year would also sport a display upsized from 13.3 inches to 13.6 inches.

and 2022 MacBook Air will increase from 13.3" to 13.6". — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 25, 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the 2022 model could get a redesign and could likely become the first Apple notebook to have an M2 chip, with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. On the contrary, Kuo says that an updated M1 chip would power the new MacBook Air.

A 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip is also said to debut this year. Rumors suggest that Apple could drop the suffix “Pro,” rebranding it as an entry-level MacBook.