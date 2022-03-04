Kuo Shares iPhone SE 3 Details in Last-Minute Leak

Reputed Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared last-minute details about the 2022 iPhone SE 3 in his first-ever tweet ahead of the iPhone’s launch. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 3 on March 8 at its “Peek performance” event.

The analyst posted his first-ever tweet from an unverified account. It reiterates several expectations surrounding the iPhone SE 3 that we recently heard from the rumor mill.

Kuo corroborated speculation from several other reputed analysts that the iPhone SE 3 won’t have significant design changes and will merely get updated internals. The analyst said the iPhone would pack an A15 Bionic processor and support 5G on the mmWave and Sub-6GHz bands. The analyst believes that the design would resemble the current-generation iPhone SE on the exterior. The phone will be offered in white, black, and red with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options to choose from, just like the iPhone SE 2. This claim corroborates rumors from the Chinese website MyDrivers claiming that Apple will offer a 64GB variant starting at $399. However, it would be nice to see Apple retire the variant in favor of a 128GB base variant.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

Kuo believes Apple will commence mass production of the iPhone SE 3 this month and that Apple will ship 25 to 30 million units during 2022. These numbers also align with the previous speculation from industry analysts regarding the sale volume of the iPhone SE 3. However, some analysts say the new iPhone SE production is already underway.

Notably, Kuo didn’t have any details to share about the iPhone SE 3’s camera configuration. So it remains shrouded in mystery. The analyst also did not share details about what the pricing for the new device could look like.

What are your expectations from the iPhone SE 3? Share them with us in the comments section below.