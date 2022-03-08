Last-Minute Leak Claims iPhone SE 3 to Feature Better Battery Life and MagSafe Support

Apple’s Peek performance event is just hours away, and the company is expected to launch the 2022 iPhone SE 3 at the event. A last-minute rumor ahead of the event claims Apple will offer MagSafe support, Ceramic Shield glass, and “significantly” better battery life on the new phone.

According to information in a post on the Korean blog Naver, the 2022 iPhone SE 3 will offer MagSafe. Previously, this technology was expected to be restricted to the costlier iPhone range. Now, it could trickle down to the affordable iPhone as well. MagSafe allows you to snap your iPhone to a magnetic charger or a battery pack. It also allows you to magnetically attach accessories such as wallets to the back of your iPhone.

Additionally, the blog post made by a user “yeux1122” claims the iPhone SE 3 will have a display protected by Ceramic Shield — Apple’s equivalent of Gorilla Glass. The Cupertino giant describes Ceramic Shield as a glass reinforced with nano-ceramic crystals embedded in it using a dial-ion exchange process. The Ceramic Shield protection was first offered on the iPhone 12.

The third aspect highlighted in the last-minute leak pertains to the iPhone SE 3’s battery life. The new iPhone is expected to feature an A15 Bionic with 5G connectivity. Although the chip is more efficient than the A13 in the iPhone SE 2, the phone’s compact size leaves unanswered questions about the new processor’s impact on battery life. The leak reassuringly claims that Apple has achieved “significant” battery life improvements on the iPhone SE 3.

We believe the leaked information should be taken with a pinch of salt because the Naver account that shared these details has made inaccurate speculation in the past.

That said, Apple will step in to clear the air in a few hours. You could watch the company’s Peek performance event as well. Are you excited about the iPhone SE 3? Tell us in the comments section!