Last-Minute Rumor Hints at Dark Green iPhone 13 Color

Apple’s Peek performance event is right around the corner, scheduled for March 8. A last-minute rumor ahead of the event suggests that Apple could launch a new colorway for the iPhone 13 alongside the 2022 iPhone SE 3.

YouTuber Luke Miani claims to have information from credible yet anonymous sources that Apple will unveil a new dark green color iPhone 13 at its event on March 8. To recall, Apple introduced the purple colorway of the iPhone 12 at the Spring Loaded event last year, and the trend could continue this year.

Apart from the new color on the outside, the new iPhone 13 variant is unlikely to have any internal changes. This means it would be the iPhone 13 we have all been acquainted with, featuring an A15 Bionic chip, up to 512GB of storage, two sizes to choose from, and improved camera sensors.

That said, the YouTuber isn’t the most credible Apple leaker. He accurately predicted the presence of backlit Touch ID buttons on the 2021 MacBook Pros, but his launch timeline speculation for the AirPods 3 was inaccurate. You can check out his full video on the matter below:

If Apple launches a new dark green color for the iPhone 13, would you be interested in purchasing one? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.