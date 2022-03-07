Leak: Apple’s Mac Studio and New External Display Could Launch at March 8’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event

Apple is widely expected to announce a high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro/Max chips at its ‘Peek Performance’ event on March 8. Ahead of that, a report from the weekend claimed the company is working on Mac Studio, an even more powerful variant of the Mac mini. Now, a new leak shows the Mac Studio’s design and suggests it could be unveiled at the company’s event tomorrow alongside a new display.

AppleTrack, in collaboration with YouTuber Luke Miani, reports that the Mac Studio’s design resembles two Mac minis stacked on top of each other. The top has a white finish while the edges are rounded, as seen on the redesigned MacBook Pro. The footprint of the Mac Studio is seemingly the same as the existing M1 Mac mini, but it is about 4 inches tall. The device should pack plenty of I/O ports, including four USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and more.





Apart from the new Mac Studio, the report states Apple could also unveil a new 27-inch Studio Display with a design similar to the Pro Display XDR, albeit with slightly thicker bezels and no circular lattice pattern on the rear. A previous report indicated the monitor could feature a 7K resolution — up from the 6K resolution found on the Pro Display. It is unclear if the monitor will feature an A-series chip inside, as claimed by some reports.

Interestingly, both devices could be unveiled at Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event tomorrow — this is the first time a rumor has made such a claim. Reliable Apple analyst Kuo believes the new standalone display from Apple will launch later this year.

Apple was rumored to announce a high-end Mac mini at its event, and it’s possible, the new Mac Studio will simply replace the existing Intel-based mini and sit at the top of the Apple Silicon-based Mac mini lineup.

The ‘Peek Performance’ event will be live-streamed, so you can watch the company unveil the new Mac Studio and standalone display live.