Leaked iPhone 14 CAD Model Reveals Minimal Design Changes, Same Size Notch

CAD models for the iPhone 14 Pro were leaked yesterday. Hot on its heels, another set of leaked images shows what the cheaper iPhone 14 model could look like.

The CAD model renders obtained from an unnamed “industry insider” were shared by MySmartPrice. The design is remarkably similar to the vanilla iPhone 13 for the most part. The camera bump and lens arrangement seem to have been carried forward from the iPhone 13. However, the report notes that the iPhone 14’s camera housing is surrounded by a thicker glass frame than its predecessor.

Button placement has also been carried over from the vanilla iPhone 13. Independent volume buttons, a SIM tray, and a ring/silent switch share the left-hand side edge of the iPhone 14, while the power button is the only thing on the right-hand side edge. Another tidbit carried over from the iPhone 13 is the Lightning connector.

The most significant change is visible on the screen. Apple decided to remove the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, but the vanilla model retains it. Thankfully, the bezels seem to be symmetrical, but the notch appears to be unchanged in size.

Rumor has it that Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year. The company is expected to stop using the “mini” branding and offer the iPhone 14 in four variants: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. Further, speculation suggests that Apple will use the new A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models while the lower-end models will continue to rely on the trusty A15 Bionic.

Would you buy an iPhone 14 if it continues using the A15 and the notch? Tell us in the comments below.