Leaked iPhone 14 Pro CAD Model Reveals Hole-Punch for FaceTime Camera, Minimal Design Changes

Rumors about the iPhone 14 series are heating up. Now, 91Mobiles has shared exclusive leaked CAD renders of the new iPhone 14 Pro, giving us a clear picture of what we could expect in terms of design from the upcoming iPhone.

The leaked renders corroborate several previous rumors from the likes of display analyst Ross Young and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. They clearly show that Apple plans to do away with the notch and replace it with a hole-punch cutout alongside a pill-shaped cutout. The smaller cutout is expected to house the front-facing camera, while the wider pill-shaped one could be used to incorporate requisite hardware for Face ID.

Left side edge of the iPhone 14 Pro CAD model

Another visual treat is the symmetrical bezels all around. The top bezel also conceals the speaker grille. The report claims that Apple will position the power button on the right while the volume buttons, ring/silent switch, and SIM tray will share the left edge of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Lower edge of the iPhone 14 Pro CAD model

Cosmetic changes seem to have been kept to a minimum on the rear. A familiar square camera bump with rounded corners is visible. It includes three camera modules, an LED flash, a microphone, and a LiDAR sensor. The report backs up the previous speculation that the iPhone 14 Pro could get 48MP cameras. A look at the bottom edge of the iPhone 14 Pro could be a disappointment for some, though. Apple seems to have retained the Lightning connector instead of using USB-C.

Back of the iPhone 14 Pro CAD model

The report claims that Apple could offer the iPhone 14 series in the same colors as the iPhone 13 series. It adds that the display size will remain unchanged at 6.1 inches. Accompanying information from unnamed industry sources also suggests that 120Hz ProMotion support and OLED technology will be retained from the iPhone 13 Pro.

Corroborating recent speculation surrounding the iPhone 14, 91Mobiles claims that Apple will bid farewell to the “mini” branding and launch four iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by a new A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB of RAM, while the cheaper iPhone 14 models will get the older A15 Bionic and a notched display.

What are your first reactions based on this design leak? Do you think Apple will go notch-less only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models? Tell us in the comments!