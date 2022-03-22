Here’s a Look at Apple’s Wizardry inside the New Studio Display

iFixit hasn’t finished a teardown of the new Apple Studio Display yet. Thankfully, another image of the monitor’s densely packed internals has surfaced, revealing Apple’s ingenuity and similarities between the Studio Display and 24-inch iMac.

MacRumors shared our first look at the internals of the Apple Studio Display. The photograph reveals that most of the circuitry is on three large PCBs located close to the center of the display. The board on the left-hand side and the upper board on the right-hand side are for the power supply. Meanwhile, the lower board on the right-hand side is the main logic board on which the A13 Bionic is mounted. This logic board also interfaces with the 64GB of onboard NAND storage and the 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage support.

The logic boards are flanked by speaker drivers on either side, four of which are visible. Apple says the Studio Display packs six speakers in a configuration that resembles the 24-inch iMac. The two circular fans adobe the logic boards are responsible for heat dissipation, although eh back of the Studio Display doesn’t have prominently visible cutouts for ventilation.

In the picture, the rest of the space is taken up by ribbon cables running between components and connecting the FaceTime camera. More details should surface in the iFixit teardown of the Studio Display that is currently underway.

Working on it! Closer to an iMac than an iPad — Kyle Wiens (@kwiens) March 22, 2022

