M2 Macs Could Debut Later This Year with 4nm Chips

We aren’t done wrapping our heads around the sheer power of the M1 Ultra yet, and a supply chain report suggests Apple is on course to launch a series of Macs powered by the M2 chip based on TSMC’s 4nm process.

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes reports that the transition to TSMC’s 4nm process with the Apple M2 chip will bring more efficiency and performance gains in the upcoming Macs. The report hints at an H2 2022 launch timeline.

This past weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also voiced a similar opinion. The veteran journalist tweeted that Apple has M2-powered variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and Mac mini in the pipeline. Gurman speculated that Apple could unveil these Macs in May or June this year. The timeline contradicts DigiTimes’ speculation but isn’t too different.

FYI: Still expecting an iMac Pro, for those wondering. M2 versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch and 24-inch iMac are also in development. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 8, 2022

Another interesting take on the matter came from reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said that the 2022 MacBook Air will still use the M1 chip, albeit with unspecified modifications. The analyst added that the new MacBook Air would feature a redesigned body with more color options. He speculates that mass production would commence late in Q2 or Q3 of this year. If Kuo’s production rumors are indicative of the Macs’ launch timeline, it corroborates DigiTimes report.

Apple’s only Mac awaiting the transition to Apple silicon is the high-end Mac mini and the Intel Xeon-powered Mac Pro tower PC. At its recently-concluded Peek performance event, the Cupertino giant clarified that an Apple silicon-powered Mac Pro would be launched at a subsequent event.

