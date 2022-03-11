MacBook Air and 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chips Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Apple started the transition from Intel Macs to Apple silicon, starting with the M1 chip in late 2020. Its successor, expected to be christened the M2, is expected to make its debut inside a redesigned MacBook Air and a base model MacBook Pro. There have been many contradicting rumors surrounding their release, with some suggesting the M2 chip won’t release this year. A new report now claims that Apple will launch the redesigned M2 MacBook Air and a MacBook in the second half of the year.

9to5Mac reports that the next-gen MacBook Air with an M2 chip (internally called “Staten”) could launch by the end of this year. Codenamed J413, it will reportedly launch in a single version. On the contrary, just a few days back, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that an updated M1 chip would power the new MacBook Air. The latest report begs to differ, citing “reliable sources.”

A 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip is also reportedly in the works and could be released later this year. Codenamed J493, it is said to inherit the design of the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. Rumors suggest that Apple might drop the suffix “Pro,” which would make the new model simply a “MacBook.” This would rebrand it as an entry-level MacBook.

There’s no dearth of rumors and speculations about the upcoming MacBook Air‌ and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the 2022 MacBook Air could get a redesign. He adds that it will likely become the first Apple notebook to feature an M2 chip, with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Additionally, Taiwanese publication DigiTimes reports that Apple is set to launch a series of Macs with the M2 chip based on TSMC’s 4nm process.