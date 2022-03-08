Apple Announces New Green Color for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

At its Peek Performance event today, Apple unveiled a new Green colorway for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro. It is typical of Apple to launch a new color for its non-Pro iPhones during spring, though this time around, it is introducing a new color for the Pro models as well.

The new color is the only highlight, with the model otherwise carrying the same specifications as the iPhone 13 that was launched last year. It comes with an A15 Bionic chip and Super Retina XDR display panels with brightness levels reaching up to 800 nits. Additionally, it offers up to 512GB of storage and 4GB RAM. The iPhone 13 series boasts of dual eSIM support, removing the need for a physical SIM. It also comes with improved camera sensors.

With this new addition, Apple is now offering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in a total of six colors — Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, (Product)Red, and Green. The iPhone 13 Pro series is now available in five colors — Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green.

Green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Price

The price of the different storage variants of the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be the same as the current models.

Here are the prices for the US, UK, and Australia:

United States

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – $699 | $799 | $899

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – $799 | $899 | $1099

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – $999 | $1,099 | $1,299 | $1499

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – $1099 | $1,199 | $1,399 | $1,599

UK

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – £699 | £799 | £899

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – £799 | £899 | £1099

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – £949 | £1,049 | £1,249 | £1,449

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – £1049 | £1,149 | £1,349 | £1,549

Australia

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – AU$1,199 | AU$1,369 | AU$1,719

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – AU$1,349 | AU$1,519 | AU$1,869

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – AU$1,699 | AU$1,869 | AU$2,219 | AU$2,569

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – AU$1849 | AU$2,019 | AU$2,369 | AU$2,719

Green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Availability

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, as well as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green from Friday, March 11 at 5 a.m. PST. It will finally hit the retail stores starting Friday, March 18.

Does the new color tempt you to buy the latest iPhone 13? Let us know in the comments.