Porsche Is Discussing ‘Exciting Common Projects’ with Apple

Apple is rumored to be restructuring the team responsible for the Apple Car project. Meanwhile, luxury German automaker Porsche announced that it has discussed “exciting common projects” with Apple.

At the company’s annual press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said executives had journeyed to the US late last year. The Porsche team explored the possibility of joint projects with Apple and other tech companies. However, don’t get your hopes up that Porsche is working on the Apple Car.

According to Blume, discussions revolved around expanding beyond Apple CarPlay. He added that usually, the two companies work closely and are “on the same wavelength,” but it was too early to make decisions on joint projects in the future. Blume did not specify what these “exciting common projects” could be, so it remains a mystery whether or not Porsche is involved in the development of the Apple Car project.

In the recent past, Porsche and Apple have teamed up to offer CarPlay experiences that enhance the vehicle’s infotainment system with features such as a native Apple Music app, Apple Podcasts app, and compatibility with Porsche’s voice assistant system.

Another exciting revelation made along the sidelines of the conference was that Porsche is contemplating entering Formula One. However, the company hasn’t taken a final decision yet.

Do you think Porsche could be collaborating with Apple to develop the Apple Car? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.