Telegram for iPhone and Mac Gets Download Manager, Redesigned Attachment Menu, More

Telegram has led the way for messaging services in terms of features and usability. It has steadily maintained an edge over WhatsApp and Signal with the handy utilities that come pre-loaded. The latest Telegram update for iPhone and Mac brings more such utilities.

Starting with the login experience, the Telegram team has reworked the login flow so you can enjoy smoother animations as you log in on Android and Mac. On the latter, you will notice the Matrix code fall in the QR Code login screen. The next change you’re most likely to notice is the new Attachment menu. When you’re sending several images and videos, you will have the ability to reorder pictures or remove some if you must.

On iPhone, the Attachment menu has been completely overhauled to resemble the experience on Android. The in-app camera option has been integrated into the Gallery, and a navigation bar has been added for swift access to photos, files, and location sharing. You can even search for files in the Files tab of the Attachment menu.

WhatsApp could be limiting the free Google Drive cloud storage it offers for chat and media backups, but Telegram is out doing the exact opposite. Its users can send files of any kind up to 2GB in size, thanks to unlimited cloud storage. You will also see a new icon in the Search bar if a download is in progress. The new download manager even lets you pause and resume all downloads or individual items so you can access what you need faster.

A feature seemingly geared towards gamers and podcasters on Mac is the ability to broadcast live streams from tools such as OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster. This feature is particularly useful for people reaching wider audiences on Telegram through regular use of live video. The app’s blog post mentioning this change boasts that you can turn any Telegram channel into a “professional TV Station” with this feature.

Telegram didn’t let you view profiles and public channels if you haven’t signed up. The latest update to the app brings a refreshing new look to the “t.me” links that can be used to link to profiles and channels on the messaging platform. The web previews generated for these links are more comprehensive and customizable now.

So, head over to the App Store and install the latest version of Telegram. Use these features and let us know which one you find the handiest. For us, it has to be the download manager and the ability to rearrange images and videos before sending them.