What to Expect from Apple’s March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ Event

Spring is coming, and true to the rumors, Apple is hosting its first big event of the year on March 8. The event sports the tagline “Peek performance” and will be held virtually, just like the past two years. Here’s a roundup of everything that Apple is expected to announce at its virtual event of 2022.

1. 2022 iPhone SE

The 2022 iPhone SE 3 may be the highlight of the March 8 spring event, but if rumors are to be believed, the changes are reportedly going to be minor. The device will seemingly retain the same design, 4.7-inch LCD panel, and the Home button with Touch ID. However, it could sport a faster A15 Bionic chip with 5G support — the same chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series.

Since the design could remain unchanged, adding a more efficient A15 chip could help enhance battery life. The 2022 iPhone SE should also sport an upgraded camera setup, though there are not much details in this regard. You can find a roundup of the confirmed iPhone SE 3 features based on leaks here.

The iPhone SE 3 launch could result in Apple reducing the current model’s price to $199 instead of discontinuing it. This could make it an enticing deal, especially in developing markets.

2. iPad Air 5

Accompanying the 2022 iPhone SE at Apple’s spring event could be the iPad Air 5, according to a report by Mac Otakara. The upcoming model may not see any significant design changes, which means that the display size may remain intact at 10.9-inches. The changes will likely focus on the internals, including switching to a faster A15 chip with 5G support.

It will seemingly also inherit its predecessor’s 12MP shooter, quashing hopes of an ultra-wide sensor. A quad-LED True Tone flash will likely accompany this. The front camera could gain an ultra-wide lens for Center Stage support. The current iPad Air is the only one in Apple’s iPad lineup that does not support this feature.

3. High-end Mac mini

In 2020, Apple updated the Mac mini with Apple silicon, but left the high-end Intel model untouched. Now, the upcoming high-end Mac mini is reported to get a massive overhaul, which could be its first significant redesign in nearly 12 years.

The new model could inherit its predecessor’s form factor, but shrink in overall volume. The new design could feature a plexiglass-like top above an aluminum frame, moving away from the unibody aluminum enclosure found in current-generation Mac minis.

Additionally, the new model is said to retain the same ports as the current high-end Mac mini, including four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, one Ethernet port, and one HDMI port. It is also rumored to sport a magnetic power connector, as seen on the M1 iMac.

4. M2 MacBook Pro (Air?)

Rumors swirling around the upcoming MacBook Pro indicate it would replace the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. They suggest the new model will retain the same chassis design that Apple first debuted in 2016. Unlike the M1 Pro/Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the upcoming MacBook Pro is reported to miss out on the ProMotion display that should help Apple keep its price in check.

There are some conflicting rumors regarding the Touch Bar, with the latest reports claiming that Apple may keep it, and others suggesting otherwise. However, there appears to be a consensus on the new MacBook Pro getting an M2 chip. Rumors suggest that it will have the same number of computing cores as the M1 chip, and is touted to only improve GPU performance. The overall performance and efficiency may not experience a significant boost.

You can check out our 2022 MacBook Air rumor roundup to know what to expect from it.

Interestingly, there are also rumors of Apple working on an M2 MacBook Air with a redesigned chassis. The machine is expected to be available in an array of colors, as seen on the M1 iMac. Its possible that Apple could unveil the M2 MacBook Air at its ‘Peek performance’ event instead of the M2 MacBook Pro.

5. iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4

Apple will likely release iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to the public after the event or later in the week. The update will introduce several new features such as Face ID with a mask, a new gender-neutral Siri voice, new emoji, Universal Control, and more. You can read about all the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 features here.

Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple should also release macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to the public around the same time.

Apple will be live streaming the event, and you can find out the different ways you can watch it live here. Also, make sure to check out the local start time of the event in your time zone here.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the iPhone SE 3? Or the iPad Air 5? Drop a comment and let us know!