WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Get Polling Feature for Group Chats

WhatsApp is one of the most popular online messaging services out there. As a way to keep users happy and attract new ones, the app keeps getting updated with new features on a regular basis. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging service could be getting a group chat poll feature as it catches up to rivals like Telegram in terms of the features on offer.

A dive into the latest beta build of WhatsApp for iPhone reveals that the messaging service could be developing a new feature specifically for group chats. Participants will be able to create a poll that other group members can respond to. Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show the process of setting up a poll on the messaging platform.

Like messages on WhatsApp, Polls are also said to be end-to-end encrypted. This means only the group participants will be able to see the poll and its results. Another Meta-owned social media platform Instagram already has a polls feature that WhatsApp could conveniently borrow and tweak. However, details about the messaging giant’s implementation are scarce for now.

For now, iMessage lacks a native Polls feature, but if you are an iPhone user seeking an opinion or working collaboratively with groups regularly, we suggest you download Polls for iMessage to streamline your workflow. On the downside, other iMessage users will also have to install the app just to answer your poll in group chats. It could work in organizations and large family groups, but we don’t believe it’s worth the trouble if you use the polls occasionally.

On the other hand, messaging services such as Telegram have had a poll feature since 2018. WhatsApp appears to be rather late to introduce the feature. That said, WhatsApp’s implementation is still in the beta testing phase, and its specifics are unknown.

Do you think group polls will be more useful on WhatsApp or iMessage, even if they are merely catching up to Telegram? Please tell us what you think in the comments section!