WhatsApp Spotted Testing Larger 2GB Attachment File Size Limit

WhatsApp has been the staple app for instant messaging for several years now. However, it is surpassed by similar platforms including Telegram regarding media sharing abilities. Catching up with its rivals, the Meta-owned messaging service appears to be testing a new 2GB file size limit for sharing media.

WhatsApp first allowed media file sharing on its platform in 2017. At the time, the file size was capped at 100MB. This limit has remained unchanged over the years. In an era where 4K video and high-resolution images are favored over older formats, the file size limit becomes a limitation. Moreover, it has sent several WhatsApp users flocking to the likes of Telegram to enjoy more liberal media file size limits.

If iPhone screenshots from WABetaInfo are to be believed, WhatsApp is testing a new 2GB file size limit with some users in Argentina. For this group of test users, we imagine the new limit would have made it a lot more convenient to share large files and videos via WhatsApp. Let’s not forget all these large files also enjoy the added bonus of secure end-to-end encryption like regular text messages. Notably, the test is underway for Android users in the country as well.

The test has been ongoing for the last few days, and WhatsApp usually runs such public pilot runs before a wider rollout. However, WABetaInfo reports that the messaging platform’s intentions or timeline for a more widespread rollout are unknown.

In addition to the larger attachment size limit, WhatsApp is also known to be working on a polling feature for group chats and message reactions on iPhone. Both features are examples of Meta playing catch-up to rival platforms. Meanwhile, the latter’s implementation could resemble message reactions on other Meta-owned platforms like Instagram.

If WhatsApp rolls out its larger 2GB media file size limit globally in due course, would it benefit you? Do tell us how in the comments section below.