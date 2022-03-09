When Will Apple Release iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 to the Public?

At its ‘Peek Performance’ event, Apple announced the 2022 iPhone SE with an A15 Bionic chip and the iPad Air 5 with an M1 chip. Right after the event, the company also seeded the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Release Candidate to developers. If you are wondering when the final public release of these updates will drop, read below.

In its iPhone SE 3, iPad Air, and Mac Studio announcement, Apple confirms that iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 will be released to the public next week. These updates are pretty major since they contain several new features and improvements. iOS 15.4 introduces Face ID with a mask, improved ProMotion support, AirTags anti-stalking changes, new emoji, and more.

For iPhone users, the key new addition will be Face ID with a Mask that makes it possible to use the face unlock feature while wearing a mask. Apple achieves this by scanning the area around the eye, with the feature only being available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. You can follow our guide on setting up and using Face ID with a mask on your iPhone.

For iPadOS users, the update will also add the much-hyped Universal Control feature that the company first demoed at WWDC 2021. There are plenty of other changes and new features in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 that are worth checking out.

If you cannot wait until next week for iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 to drop, you can always install the beta profile on your iPhone and install the Release Candidate build right now. Chances are, the final public release will also carry the same build number as the RC.