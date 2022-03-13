Compared to standard iPhone models, the smaller iPhone SE always had fewer colors to choose from. The trend continues with the latest iPhone SE 3 launch at Apple’s Peek Performance event. While Apple was busy showcasing a new color option for iPhone 13 series, the 2022 iPhone SE 3 is available in three shades only. Read our guide below to decide which color iPhone SE you should buy.

iPhone SE 3 Color Options

Below are the three colors that the iPhone SE 3 retails in:

Midnight

Starlight

(PRODUCT)RED

The iPhone SE 3 lacks the traditional white and black options.

Which Color iPhone SE 3 Should You Buy?

The color choices are relatively simple compared to iPhone 13 series. You have three colors to choose from. Let’s start the list with what could be the most popular color option among users – Midnight.

Midnight

Gone are the days when we used to have iPhones in pure black color. After the iPhone 7’s launch, users never got a glossy black color finish option. Midnight is the new black for iPhones these days.

If you are looking for an understated look with your latest purchase, midnight is the right choice for the 2022 iPhone SE 3. Note that it is a fingerprint magnet, and your prints will be easily visible. Since the bezels at the front are black in color, Midnight will deliver the most uniform look among all color options.

Starlight

Starlight is close to white but it has a slight hint of gold in it. It’s the only color that has a vastly different color on the side frames compared to the back. Since the front bezels are in black, you get a contrasty look as well. Not everyone is a fan of this look, though. If you are one such person, it’s best to avoid the Starlight color.

(PRODUCT)RED

Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED program continues with iPhone SE 3 as well. Under the initiative, Apple donates a small amount from the sale of its (PRODUCT)RED products to fight AIDS and COVID-19. Up until iPhone 11 launch, Apple offered a lighter shade of red. Since iPhone 12, the (PRODUCT)RED gadgets come in a darker hue of red.

Apple claims to have used the toughest glass on the front and back for 2022 iPhone SE 3. With a 4.7-inch small display, the iPhone SE is easy to manage in day-to-day use as well. In conclusion, you are perfectly fine using your latest purchase without a case.

Just like the iPhone 13 series, we hope to see Apple offer new color options for the iPhone SE 3 in the future. Which iPhone SE 3 color option did you decide to purchase? Share your pick in the comments below.