Planning to buy the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, but confused about which color to pick? Apple offers the iPhone 13 Pro series in five different colors. While not as punchy or old as the iPhone 13 colors, they do give the phone a premium look and feel thanks to the polished stainless steel edges. Read our guide below to decide which color iPhone 13 Pro you should buy.

Despite three of the five colors having the same name, Apple has tweaked their color shades so they all look different than what they did on the iPhone 12 Pro series.

Make sure to also check out our guide on which iPhone 13 Pro storage variant you should buy.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Color Options

Below are the five iPhone 13 Pro color options that Apple offers:

Alpine Green

Sierra Blue

Gold

Graphite

Silver

Barring Sierra Blue and Alpine Green, all the other three color options are the same as the iPhone 12 series. Apple offered the iPhone 12 Pro series in Pacific Blue, which is a different shade of blue from the iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue shade.

Which Color iPhone 13 Pro Should You Buy?

Alpine Green

In March, Apple unveiled this unique new color for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at the Peek performance event. It is a deep green color that appears a little brighter in specific lighting, thanks to the matte finish on the back panel. This is the first time we have seen Apple use this shade for an iPhone. If you prefer the understated elegance of a dark color and Graphite (based on black) is too mainstream for you, Alpine Green is the way to go.

Graphite

This is basically Apple’s take on Space Gray/black shade for the iPhone 13 Pro series. If you want the iPhone 13 Pro in black, this is the color you need to buy. The Graphite color gives a very understated look to your iPhone if that’s your thing.

Gold

Don’t be fooled by the name. The iPhone 13 Pro’s shade of gold is different from that of the iPhone 12 Pro series. The latter’s gold color is a bit more bright, while the iPhone 13 Pro’s gold shade has a dullish appearance in comparison. The shade is not as shiny as before, which depending on your preference might just be a good thing.

Nonetheless, coupled with the black front, the gold iPhone 13 Pro looks very classy and premium.

(Left) iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max in Gold (Right)

Silver

Just like the gold color, the iPhone 13 Pro’s silver finish is a bit different from iPhone 12 Pro’s finish. The latter’s silver finish was extremely bright. Apple is fixing that with the iPhone 13 Pro’s silver finish this year, as it’s not as bright as before. This Apple logo also has a darker shade to help it stand out.

This is not the color I would recommend for most customers since the silver iPhone 13 Pro continues to have a black front. This gives it a two-tone look, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

(Left) iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max in Silver (Right)

Sierra Blue

This is the new color option that Apple has introduced with the iPhone 13 series this year. The Sierra Blue color replaces the iPhone 12 Pro’s Pacific Blue color. It is a notably lighter shade of blue compared to Pacific Blue.

In my opinion, this is the color you should buy the iPhone 13 Pro in. It is a very fresh color that’s not too overboard or flashy as well. Plus, it will help your iPhone 13 Pro stand out from the crowd of other iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro colors.

(Left) iPhone 13 Pro Max in Sierra Blue vs iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pacific Blue (Right)

Buy iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max

You can buy the iPhone 13 Pro from any of the following retailers and carriers below:

Which iPhone 13 Pro color have you finally decided to buy? Did you go with the new Alpine Green shade? Drop a comment and let us know!