Apple Criticizes Meta for Hypocritical 50 Percent Tax on Metaverse Content

Yesterday, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced plans to take a 50 percent cut from digital asset creators in the Metaverse. This is the same company that often decries the 30 percent commission that Apple collects on in-app purchases made through the App Store, and the iPhone maker didn’t waste time calling out Meta’s hypocrisy.

Yesterday, Meta announced plans to collect an overall cut of up to 47.5 percent on digital assets sold on its VR-first platform called Horizon Worlds. Speaking to CNBC, a spokesperson for the company said the total amount collected includes a 30 percent “hardware platform fee” for sales made through the Meta Quest Store and a 17.5 percent fee for Horizon Worlds.

In an email to Marketwatch, Apple’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications Fred Sainz called out Meta for its contradicting statements and actions. He said:

“Meta has repeatedly taken aim at Apple for charging developers a 30% commission for in-app purchases in the App Store — and have used small businesses and creators as a scapegoat at every turn. Now — Meta seeks to charge those same creators significantly more than any other platform. [Meta’s] announcement lays bare Meta’s hypocrisy. It goes to show that while they seek to use Apple’s platform for free, they happily take from the creators and small businesses that use their own.”

To recall, Meta (known as Facebook at the time) vehemently criticized Apple for its 30 percent commission on App Store sales last year. It announced the launch of a new payout interface so “creators can see how different companies’ fees and taxes are impacting their earnings.” Meta also clarified that “paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and upcoming independent news products” will be free for creators until 2023. It promised to charge a fee less than Apple’s 30 percent tax.

What do you think of Meta’s hypocrisy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.