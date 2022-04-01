Apple Will Soon Declare Three MacBook Air Models ‘Obsolete’

Apple will mark the 2014 MacBook Air models as obsolete by April end, eight years after first launching them. The notebooks are probably nearing the end of their usable life in customers’ hands as well.

Based on information in an internal Apple memo, MacRumors reports Apple will declare these MacBook Air models obsolete on April 30:

Early 2014 11-inch MacBook Air

Early 2014 13-inch MacBook Air

Mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Air

The above-listed MacBook Air models have already been on Apple’s list of “vintage” products since 2020. Apple shifts products to the “obsolete” category after seven years since the last batch was sold. Once declared obsolete, the company does not continue hardware services for these products. The models may reportedly remain eligible for battery replacements in some markets.

To recall, the sale of the 11-inch MacBook Air was discontinued after the Apple event in October 2016, when the company unveiled the first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Air was last updated in November 2020 with the M1 chip. The rumor mill suggests a new MacBook Air model with a larger display is in the pipeline.

Are you looking forward to a new, larger, and more powerful MacBook Air? Tell us in the comments.