Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Gets a Firmware Update

Apple has rolled out a firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The new firmware version 2.7.b.0 is available as an over the air (OTA) update.

Although the iPhone maker’s website doesn’t offer release notes about the bug fixes and changes that can be expected with this firmware update, it’s likely that the latest version will iron out some bugs and bring performance improvements. No user-facing changes have been reported so far.

How to View your Current Firmware Version

The latest MagSafe Battery Pack firmware should get automatically installed once you connect it to your iPhone, there’s no way to manually force an update. You can check for the latest firmware by following these steps:

Step 1: Connect the MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone.

Step 2: Navigate to the Settings App.

Step 3: Select General and tap on About.

Step 4: Scroll down and select MagSafe Battery Pack.

A menu will pop up with information about the MagSafe Battery Pack. The latest firmware version is 2.7.b.0. If your device hasn’t received the newest update, it will show version 2.5.b.0, which was the previous update.

Apple released the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series back in July 2021. It is also compatible with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. Have you received the latest firmware update? Did you notice any improvements? Let us know in the comments.