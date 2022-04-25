Apple Seems to Be Purging ‘Outdated’ Apps from the App Store

Apple appears to have taken a newfound interest in removing applications from the App Store if they are “outdated or haven’t been updated for “a significant amount of time.”

In an email to the developers of these outdated apps, the iPhone maker explains that the apps will be delisted in 30 days since they haven’t been updated in a long time. This means people will not be able to download it any longer from the App Store. However, those who have already downloaded and installed the app in question can continue using it without issues.

In the “App Improvement Notice,” developers are given the option to submit an update within the 30-day window. The update will be subject to the App Store review process and save the app from being delisted. Apple has attempted to clarify its intention on the App Store Improvements webpage.

“To make it easier for customers to find great apps that fit their needs, we want to ensure that apps available on the App Store are functional and up-to-date. We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.”

Understandably several developers have expressed concerns about the “App Improvement Notice.” Since the Cupertino giant doesn’t allow sideloading on iPhones and iPads, the apps delisted from the App Store won’t be able to reach any new users.

FlickType developer Kosta Eleftheriou said that their app that allowed the visually impaired to type hadn’t been updated for just two years and has been axed from the App Store. Eleftheriou highlights that at the same time, Apple has allowed games such as Pocket God to remain listed despite not being updated for seven years. To recall, Eleftheriou sued Apple for stealing the concept of the FlickType keyboard app late last year.

Another developer Robert Kabwe, associated with Protopop Games, says that Apple’s decision to remove apps lacking recent updates is “an unfair barrier to indie devs.”

Apple also removed a version of my FlickType Keyboard that catered specifically to the visually impaired community, because I hadn't updated it in 2 years. Meanwhile, games like Pocket God have not been updated by the developers for 7 years now: https://t.co/3azyIydty7 pic.twitter.com/n36rvHvF4H — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) April 23, 2022

Eleftheriou also points out that some of Apple’s own apps haven’t been updated for much longer than FlickType. He also criticizes the company for its twisted definition of “a significant amount of time.”

