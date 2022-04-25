Apple Reminds Developers to Apply for $100 Million Assistance Fund Claim

In August last year, Apple settled a class-action suit filed by app developers. It agreed to make some changes to the App Store and pay developers $100 million through a Small Developer Assitance Fund. Developers can submit applications for assistance from this fund by May 20.

In a recent announcement on its website for developers, the iPhone maker said that eligible developers have until May 20, 2022, to submit a request to an independent administrator to receive payment. Those who apply could receive between $250 and $30,000.

Apple’s fund is open to all the developers who sold paid apps or in-app purchases (IAPs) on the App Store between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021. Additionally, all the applicants should have earned $1 million or less through the US storefront for every year they had a developer account between 2015 and 2021.

When Apple announced the fund in August, it was confident that the initiative would help a vast majority of emerging developers. It said:

“The Small Developer Assistance Fund created as part of the settlement will benefit over 99% of U.S. iOS developers, whose proceeds from app and in-app digital product sales through all associated accounts were less than $1 million per calendar year during the period from June 4, 2015 to Apr. 26, 2021. These developers can claim sums from the fund ranging between minimums of $250 to $30,000, based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem.”

The iPhone maker also dropped its widely-disliked 30 percent commission down to just 15 percent for small developers as a part of the changes promised in the settlement. Besides this, Apple also agreed to let developers inform their app users about payment methods available outside the App Store. Moreover, all the settlement provisions will remain untouched for at least three years.

If you are a developer looking to apply for the Small Developer Assistance Fund, you can visit this webpage.